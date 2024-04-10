Security camp will be a boon for northern belt

Insecurity in the northern regions is a matter that needs to be adequately tackled to enable their vast potential to be harnessed for development.

The perennial bandit menace afflicting them has been a hindrance to the investments required to turn around these remote parts of our country.

Like every other Kenyan, the people in the North Rift and beyond deserve not just protection but also a fair share of resources to improve their lives. The Ministry of Interior and National Administration has the enviable task of helping to arrest this sorry situation. The cabinet secretary, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, has, during his several inspection visits to the vast region, explained the plans to tame the lawlessness.

One of the decisions was, of course, the deployment of the military to back up the police units and local administrators in a renewed operation against bandits. Now, the ministry, which recently unveiled sophisticated equipment for the campaign against terrorists in the northeastern counties of Garissa, Wajir and Mandera, has other commendable plans.

Only last month, CS Kindiki flagged off the first batch of special equipment to support the “Operation Maliza Uhalifu”, reiterating the government’s relentless commitment to restoring order and peace in the northern part of the country.

To enhance its effectiveness in combating insecurity, the ministry plans to acquire 2,285 acres of land in Samburu County for the establishment of a state-of-the-art security camp and training facility. This welcome and long-overdue development will enhance a security presence to enable people to go about their business without overly worrying about bandits.

Thanks to the lucrative illicit business of cattle rustling, the raiders often come armed with sophisticated weapons and drive away livestock after destroying manyattas (homesteads). Having such a potentially powerful establishment manned by highly trained security personnel would be a deterrent.