Rid police of nepotism

The endemic corruption in almost every section of the National Police Service (NPS) is reflected in recruitment and promotions. This results in inept service driven by greed and self-gain, with the efforts of the honest and transparent officers watered down by the rot.

Officers in the traffic section engage in the most blatant corruption by extorting bribes from motorists, especially in the public transport service. Everybody knows that crooked officers collect money daily from matatu and bus crews and other motorists, especially at the roadblocks.

These have defied a directive from the highest office in the NPS — the Inspector-General of Police — against mounting roadblocks, which some people derogatively describe as “ATMs (automated teller machines)”.

However, the latest outrage in the police service is over the promotions of senior officers’ kin and friends. And it gets messier, with the mistresses of senior police officers reportedly being among the beneficiaries of recent promotions.

The time has come to say that enough is enough and steer this vital service away from the grip that has soiled it for so long.

Guidelines for promotions

The latest claims of favouritism and nepotism are the lowest the service has sunk and call for thorough immediate action. The beneficiaries of the promotions are said to include well-connected officers, who did not fulfil the necessary requirements.

Senior officers tasked with effecting the promotions shamelessly picked their relatives and friends. Yet there are officers who have served in lower ranks for over 20 years.

One who had served for only three months as an inspector has allegedly been promoted to a chief inspector, to the chagrin of his seniors. It is a shame as the National Police Service Commission has proper guidelines for promotions.