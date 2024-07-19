Respect the right to stage peaceful protests

The High Court has just reaffirmed the constitutional right of Kenyans to stage peaceful demonstrations. This is a welcome ruling at a time when anti-government protesters have been killed and others seriously injured.

The court’s rejection of a ban on demonstrations in Nairobi’s city centre is a victory for not just the residents of the capital, but also for the whole country. Acting Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja’s order banning demos in the city centre is illegal and that applies to any other place in the country.

As long as they are peaceful, Kenyans have a right to stage protests to express their grievances or present petitions to the authorities. This is a cardinal right that must be upheld.

Once the police are informed that there will be a protest, it is their duty to provide security to those taking part and others going about their own business. Their brief is to be on the lookout for any criminal elements, protect lives, and prevent the destruction of property.

The strong-arm tactics and brutality meted out on the Gen Z protesters in the past several weeks have been crude violations of their rights. Some rogue officers have fired live bullets and teargas to break up protests by unarmed civilians.

Nearly 50 people have been shot dead and scores of others severely injured in a brutal suppression of largely peaceful demos. Kenyans have a right to assemble and picket. Therefore, Mr Kanja’s July 17 order is null and void.

If criminals infiltrate protests, it is the duty of the police to flush them out without hindering the movement of those assembling or peacefully marching to air genuine grievances. The officers must not hide behind guaranteeing public safety to inflict injuries on innocent people.

Every law-abiding Kenyan has a right to enjoy rights and fundamental freedoms. Therefore, the court has issued a conservatory order restraining the police chief and his officers from interfering with people exercising their rights.