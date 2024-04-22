Resolve varsity row now

The reputation of the University of Nairobi risks being undermined by the seemingly relentless uncertainty arising from the ongoing conflict over its management.

This revolves around Vice-Chancellor Stephen Kiama, who is said to have been suspended by the university council. But he has denied that such a thing has happened.

Not long ago, Prof Kiama announced that he had taken a six-month sabbatical only to return to the helm just weeks later after an acting head of the premier institution had been appointed. The question that arises is, what could be going on?

If it is, indeed, true that the VC has been sent on leave, it will be the second one since last August. In the latest development, the council chair, Prof Amukowa Anangwe, did not specify in his communication to the university community how long the VC would be away.

The university finds itself in this controversy just a month after the High Court ruled that the council was in office illegally. The judge, however, declined to order its removal, saying that would adversely affect the running of this premier institution.

According to the court, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu acted beyond his powers when he appointed the council last May.

In naming the new acting chief, the council is said to have bypassed five deputy vice-chancellors, who are his seniors. The latest spark is the revoking by the VC of the appointment of a chief operating officer said to be at the centre of his differences with the council.