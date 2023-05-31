Renew staff contracts to boost healthcare

Universal health coverage (UHC) is a policy that manifests the government’s commitment to improving access to quality and affordable healthcare for all Kenyans.

However, its rollout has not been as smooth as should have been due to a number of factors, including lack of funds and human resources.

It is, therefore, hardly surprising to learn that the medical workers hired by the government and deployed to the counties under the UHC have withdrawn their services after their contracts expired. The 8,550 health workers were recruited in 2020 on three-year contracts.

County officials have advised the medics, who include doctors, nurses, clinicians, midwives and record keepers, to contact the Ministry of Health over the renewal of their contracts. And, come September, another lot of health workers will find themselves in the same situation.

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha says the government will renew the contracts in line with its agreement with the Council of Governors. The logistical hitches should be solved as quickly as possible so that they can go back to work.

It would be a pity if the programme that is expected to enhance the provision of medical services collapsed. It is also demoralising for the health professionals, who need their pay to cater for their upkeep and other financial needs as they offer this vital service.

The Health Ministry should keep its word to renew the contracts of the health personnel as their absence means that the people who rely on them will be left without medical care. This will also intensify the widespread acute shortage of qualified personnel to offer quality healthcare.

Health is a critical public service, and the introduction of the UHC was a shot in the arm of a system that has been undermanned. Healthcare is a cardinal right, hence the need to tackle any challenges to ensure that it is not denied. Besides, the health sector has been dogged by staff shortages and a lack of funds to procure drugs and equipment.