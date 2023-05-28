Senator demands probe into ‘rot’ in county’s health sector

The Senate Health Committee is set to probe the county’s health sector following complaints raised by Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu over alleged negligence and graft in hospitals run by the devolved unit.

Mr Nyutu raised the issue on the floor of the House on Thursday last week, demanding answers on whether the county has sufficient wards to admit patients and competent staff to respond to medical emergencies.

He said the committee that is chaired by Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago should disclose the state of facilities at Murang'a Level Five and Muriranjas and Maragua Level Four hospitals.

The committee now has two options; either demand written responses from county officials or summon them to appear before it in person with its findings to be compiled as a report and presented before the whole House.

A report seen by Nation titled “The gaps towards universal health 2021” had fingered customer care officials in hospitals for colluding with outpatient departments to make money from patients illegally.

“The clinical nurses refer the patients [for laboratory and radiology services] .... even when there is no need to just to make money,” the health sector audit report reads in part.

And, while the county government has automated payment systems, staff go around this by demanding cash, denying the county of revenues.

“When vigilance is put in place, the cartel conspires to bring down the systems especially through vandalising equipment hence referring patients to private facilities where kickbacks of 20 per cent are paid,” the report says. This is the report that recently informed reshuffles in health facilities and sting operations that saw 10 people arrested while stealing drugs.

Clinical officers have been accused of procuring illegal services in the facilities, including abortions, and recommending unnecessary tests like heart scans that cost Sh8, 000 at a private hospital in Murang’a town.

“For every heart scan, the referring agent gets a kickback of Sh2, 000,” claims the report.

During a function where Dr Kang’ata was launching the issuance of 21,000 free National Health Insurance Fund covers to the elderly, People Living With Diabetes Caucus Chairman Eliud Mbugua said a broken public health system had led to some of them going blind and having their limbs amputated.

A doctor in one of the public hospital and who did not want to be named told Nation that diabetes patients rarely find medicine in the facilities.

“A monthly drug consumption for a stabilised diabetic is on average Sh12, 000 yet the hospitals can only dispense drugs half the amount with the rest being expected to be procured in private facilities," said the medic.

Mr Nyutu’s ire was sparked by the death of popular Murang’a -based lawyer Joseph Wachira

When he was taken ill on May 15 in his home, he was rushed to Kiria-ini Mission Hospital and later referred to Murang’a Level Five Mospital.

Mr Nyutu lamented that “the reports that reached me indicated that there was no county ambulance available and the Intensive Care Unit had no oxygen to keep him alive”.

Governor Kang’ata said Mr Wachira’s death was unfortunate, saying, “the deceased was my personal friend and we express regret”. He added that the national government is yet to supply the county with oxygen even after it supplied cylinders with a promise of refilling them at a later date.

Another incident involves the death of Eric Gacheru, 17, on May 10 at a Kenol hospital while having a plate fitted on his dislocated hand removed.

A postmortem report indicated that he was given an overdose of anaesthesia, same as Ms Carolyne Wanjiku, 23, who on March 16 died while delivering at Maragua Level Four Hospital.