Procure vital vaccines to resolve health crisis

The high taxes and levies making the lives of most Kenyans more miserable than ever may be hogging attention but they are not the only source of concern. There are other pressing problems and challenges that should be urgently addressed to get the country back on track.

For instance, the revelation that the government has failed to procure critical vaccines for nearly a year is alarming as the consequences could be devastating. It is shocking to hear that at least 1.6 million infants and a similar number of expectant mothers, as well as some 750,000 girls under the age of 10, could miss critical vaccinations. And all this because the Health authorities have failed to secure a year-long supply after defaulting on a Sh2 billion debt to a global supplier.

Reports say the DTP (Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertus) vaccine has not been procured for 10 months with public hospitals reporting acute shortages. The BCG vaccine, which is given at birth to prevent tuberculosis (TB), has not been procured either, for eight months. TB, polio, measles and even malaria vaccines are also out of stock. Unicef, which procures vaccines on the government’s behalf, is owed more than Sh500 million.

This sounds like fiction as the top national leaders continue to display extravagance by importing top-of-the-range fuel-guzzling limousines. Their political rallies and other functions have become avenues for flaunting of immense opulence.

Huge allowances

But as the leaders draw huge allowances and splurge public funds on non-essential travel and other expenses, public hospitals and health centres are reeling from acute shortages of medicines, equipment and essential facilities.

Routine immunisation is a most effective public health measure to curb deadly childhood diseases. With no access to vaccines, children are vulnerable to preventable diseases, putting them at grave risk and compromising their long-term health.

The shortage of vaccines not only poses danger but also undermines Kenya’s efforts to achieve key immunisation targets and reduce the burden of diseases preventable by a jab.