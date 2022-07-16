Political parties must fix wrong nomination lists 

Political parties have, once again, come under close scrutiny for failing to practise what they always preach about promoting equality.

They have been badly exposed by the suspect composition of the lists of nominees to the various assemblies that they have submitted to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Whereas nominations to the county and national assemblies and the Senate are meant to enhance inclusion by bringing in members of marginalised groups, they are, instead, being used to reward cronies and party charlatans.

The leaders have failed to enhance diversity by favouring even those who were trounced in the primaries.

As a result, women, youth and people living with disabilities, who should have got these slots, were ignored.

It is for these special groups that 32 seats in the National Assembly and the Senate were created.

But even in the 47 counties, some well-connected people, including current MCAs, were picked.

And quite rightly, the IEBC has rejected the 79 parties’ lists of nominees for not complying with the law and flouting their own nomination rules.

It is a shame, as the IEBC has pointed out, that none of the parties fielding candidates in the August 9 General Election has complied with the nomination requirements.

According to the IEBC’s guidelines, each party’s nomination list must reflect regional and ethnic diversity.

The parties are expected to pick 12 MPs, 16 women, two youths and two people with disabilities for the Senate.

These are elaborate requirements that if strictly followed would help diversify and enhance representation in the law-making organs.

However, the parties have an opportunity to redress the sorry situation arising out of the shameful act by the leaders, who should do better.

The IEBC has given them until July 22 to file new lists that comply with all these requirements.