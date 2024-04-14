Need to intensify war on counterfeit goods

The estimated Sh1 trillion counterfeits racket in the country poses a serious threat to genuine manufacturers with this unfair competition. Indeed, this massive illicit business is crippling industries and trade, with devastating consequences for the economy.

Farm inputs and electronics are among the most counterfeited products. The country is reeling under a fake fertiliser scandal.

The counterfeiters have no scruples about packaging pebbles and passing them off as imported fertiliser.

It is, therefore, laudable that security personnel are alert to prevent the crooks from further ripping off hardworking Kenyans.

A booming trade in substandard goods and contraband has left manufacturers and the government counting huge losses.

Badly hit are the cigarette and alcohol firms. Seeds of popular crops such as maize, beans and peas are also among the most counterfeited products. The racketeers specialise in foods and beverages, pharmaceuticals, tobacco and electronics.

Many Kenyans have ever come across or bought counterfeit goods. The Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) says the Sh1 trillion mark has already been crossed. The ACA had in the past estimated the loss in revenue at Sh153 billion.

The fake fertiliser is a direct threat to the food security plan into which the government has pumped billions in a subsidy programme. Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (Kephis) has intercepted 18 tonnes of fake seeds in 13 counties. Kenya Association of Manufacturers says its members have lost 40 per cent of their market to the fake goods in recent years.

There is, therefore, a need for increased surveillance by the government and private agencies as the fakes are made locally or smuggled from neighbouring countries through the largely porous borders.