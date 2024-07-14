MPs must also embrace new austerity measures

Though the National Assembly is still on recess, the MPs must also be feeling the heat generated by the Gen Z protests, demanding greater transparency and reduction of wastage of national resources.

The passing by the MPs of the controversial Finance Bill, 2024 that contained ‘punitive and oppressive’ tax proposals is what triggered the deadly confrontations between the police and youthful demonstrators.

That vote in Parliament is largely to blame for the scores of deaths, injuries to protesters and destruction of property. President Ruto somewhat defused the national crisis by declining to assent to the unpopular Bill, for which some of the MPs who voted Yes, have paid dearly by being targeted.

The President has gone further and sacked almost his entire Cabinet. The expectation now is that he will use this opportunity to pick a leaner and more competent team. He has also removed the allocations to the offices of the First Lady and others in a cost-cutting measure.

The pain of the harsh economic times should also be felt higher up by denying these officials the hefty perks they have been enjoying as other Kenyans suffer. The number of government advisers has been slashed by 50 per cent, and in the offing is a proposal to dissolve 47 state corporations. The National Treasury has also directed ministries and government departments to cancel all new projects for this financial year.

It is commendable that National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has taken the cue and has announced changes the pampered MPs must embrace as the country goes through this difficult time. The wasteful era must give way to prudent usage of public resources for the benefit of the people.

When the National Assembly resumes on July 23, the MPs will find far-reaching changes requiring their input in new Budget cut proposals. Speaker Wetang’ula has also banned committees from meeting in expensive hotels to curb government spending. The committees will have to hold their meetings within the precincts of Parliament. Other government facilities can be used should the meeting rooms be inadequate, but not in the luxurious hotels, as has been the norm. These austerity measures are a must.