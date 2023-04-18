MPs’ bid to micromanage the counties wrong move

It is not only wrong but unconstitutional for MPs to interfere with the running of the counties.

Governors, the leaders of the 47 devolved units, should be allowed to manage their affairs with the Senate playing the constitutional oversight role.

This has been the case since the counties came into being after the 2013 General Election and they should not be manipulated to allow the MPs to micromanage their affairs.

True, the counties have not always performed up to expectations. There has been mismanagement and corruption. Indeed, talk of corruption having been devolved is not far-fetched. But there are better ways to deal with this—just the same way graft in the national government is tackled.

Generally, the counties have done a superb job, managing the biggest transfer of resources from the centre to the grassroots since Independence.

These achievements, manifested in the development of infrastructure and other facilities, should be built upon to enhance the gains from devolution.

Impose Treasury oversight

Against this backdrop, the proposed law that seeks to impose National Treasury oversight over the counties is in bad taste. The justification for this interference is a bid to control runaway county taxes.

Should the bill be enacted, the Treasury will determine how county governments impose taxes, issue tax waivers and grant tax exemptions.

Should this be allowed, it will enable the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary to literally manage the devolved units, which would be the biggest assault on devolution.

The Senate has not failed in its oversight role over the counties, determining the allocation of revenue; why bring in an unconstitutional layer of control?

The County Governments (Revenue Raising Process) Bill 2023, sponsored by Kikuyu MP and Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Kimani Ichung’wah on behalf of the Executive, is reminiscent of the past county and municipal council days, when the Local Government minister had to approve everything they needed, including new fees and levies.