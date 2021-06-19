Kaunda’s legacy laudable

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Dr Kaunda highs included his role in the formation of the Organisation of African Unity, today’s African Union.
  • His lowest moment was the humiliation after his defeat in a multi-party election, at the height of the clamour for change in the early 1990s.

At the advanced age of 97 years, Zambia’s founding President Kenneth Kaunda has passed away, bringing the curtain down on the generation of leaders that fought for Africa’s independence. He was an exemplary leader, whose peers included Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere of Tanzania, Ghana’s Kwame Nkurumah and Uganda’s Milton Obote.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.