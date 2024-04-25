Intensify war on high-level public sector graft

There have been very encouraging signs in the fight against corruption that must be supported and intensified.

Graft is an evil practice that enables the diversion of resources from development for the public good into the pockets of a few crooked officials and their cronies.

The menace has been going on for too long and hampers the great vision of the honest leadership to enable the improvement of the welfare of hardworking Kenyans. It hampers transparency and accountability in the public sector.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is an important agency, with a key role in this business, but which has been blowing hot and cold. It needs to firm up its initiatives to corner suspects, get them prosecuted and punished and the loot recovered. Its reinvigorated campaign has put many suspects on notice. Its investigators have enabled the repossessing of illegally acquired land and other properties.

And now, the commission has turned its attention to former National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani and Marsabit Governor Mohamud Ali, having them arrested over Sh8.2 billion in public funds that can allegedly not be fully accounted for. It is also in pursuit of top officials like former Murang’a governor Mwangi wa Iria.

The arrest of a serving governor and a former minister and the pursuit of others over corruption allegations is a good sign. But all the suspects should be pursued in proper investigations to establish culpability. It should not be merely about highly publicised arrests that create a lot of excitement but eventually yield absolutely nothing.

One of the most disappointing investigations by EACC so far was the unearthing of the “Covid Millionaires”, accused of looting Sh7 billion from Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa). Its recommendations for prosecution are yet to be effected. The people who took advantage of a deadly pandemic to enrich themselves have thus gone scot-free. It is a double loss—of the looted funds and the cost of the investigations.