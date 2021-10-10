Hasten ‘radical surgery’ to end power firm mess

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Shady dealings have left the parastatal wobbling and unable to discharge its obligations.
  • Frequent power outages and questionable billing are pushing customers into seeking alternatives.

The rot at Kenya Power calls for drastic action. Syndicates involving rogue employees have for far too long taken hostage the utility. That is why last week’s announcement by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i that Kenya Power is now a ‘special state project’ is the best news electricity consumers have heard in a long time. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.