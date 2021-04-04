Focus on the World Cup

With Harambee Stars’ dream of playing in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations Finals no more, the national football team now turn their focus to the 2022 World Cup Africa qualifiers due to start in June this year. Kenya face a tough battle in Group E that also has Mali, Uganda and Rwanda in their group.

