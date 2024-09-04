Ensure transparency on huge Chinese loans

President William Ruto is in China leading a government delegation that is keen to clinch some goodies for Kenya. China is, after all, a major source of funding for this country’s development of infrastructure in loans and other arrangements, including grants.

What the officials sometimes seem to forget is that they are seeking these deals on the people’s behalf. Therefore, those they actually represent in the discussions leading to the external support need to know exactly what and how much is being borrowed. They should also be updated on the payments being made and what is outstanding.

Transparency and accountability are key principles that can no longer be wished away. They must be enforced to ensure that any loans or whatever concessions are agreed add value to the country and can be succinctly explained.

This is, indeed, the practice in the developed countries such as the United States and the leading European powers that have for long been key donors to Kenyan, disbursing loans and grants over the years.

The official documents on the loans must be secured but are not secret and confidential. They must be made available for scrutiny by the public at any time.

President Ruto has met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, with a wish list that is heavy on infrastructure. He is in Beijing to attend the 9th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation but of interest to Kenyans is the financial assistance to unlock its challenges.

Kenya is keen on a joint decision on the completion of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and extension to Malaba. Uganda is about to start constructing its bit of this key railway corridor.

Kenya is grappling with public debt, with China being one of its key lenders. Kenyans should candidly discuss the loans and grants to ensure sustainable debt. The visit is an opportunity to push for further development of bilateral partnership.