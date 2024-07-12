Don’t leave void in sports

The dissolution of the cabinet by President William Ruto on Thursday that saw the exit of the Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Ababu Namwamba should not create a vacuum at this time when sports direly needs focused and prudent leadership.

President Ruto directed the Principal Secretaries in the respective ministries to take charge before replacements are made.

Namwamba served his bit and it’s now upon the Principal Secretary for Sports Peter Tum to steer the ministry at this time when the country is preparing for major sporting events that could redefine the history of this country.

Brought in as one of President Ruto’s technocrats, Tum has a full plate of expectations from the country that is preparing for the Paris Olympic Games scheduled for July 26 to August 11 before the Paralympics on August 28 to September 8 in the French capital.

Already, Kenya Sevens rugby team, Shujaa, the national women’s volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, and Kenyan sprinters have arrived at the pre-Olympics camp in Miramas, South of France. Kenya will be represented by 70 athletes at the Olympics and 12 para athletes at the Paralympics.

Kenya Under-17 women’s team, Junior Starlets, are preparing for their historic World Under-17 Women’s World Cup scheduled for October 16 to November 3 this year in the Dominican Republic.

The country is also set to co-host the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) in October this year with Tanzania and Uganda before the three countries co-hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Last year, the government unveiled a multi-million sporting project that has seen the start of the construction of a 60,000-seater Talanta Sports City at Jamhuri Park and the renovations of the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani and the Nyayo National Stadium.

The country shouldn’t allow a void to come in between these projects.