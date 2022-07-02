Counties’ ranking useful 

There is an interesting scorecard that voters across the country should evaluate as they prepare to cast their ballots in the August 9 General Election. And it could not have come at a better time, especially for those who are keen to see the devolved resources put to good use in all the 47 counties. This is the third edition of the Commission of Revenue Allocation (CRA) fact sheet on the performance of the counties.

The analysis that has yielded a ranking of the best and worst performers is an excellent job by the CRA and useful feedback for leaders keen to improve their people’s welfare. Today, there is no dispute that the coming of the counties after the 2013 General Election has boosted development across the country. Devolution has enabled the most significant shifting of resources from the centre to the grassroots since independence nearly six decades ago.

Some remote counties that had never seen any tarmac roads now boast nice roads, especially around their headquarters. Other infrastructure and facilities have also been developed. However, more still needs to be done provide basic services, including water and electricity to households and expand health and education facilities. However, it has not been all rosy, with talk of the devolving of corruption emerging.

The CRA report is a useful tool to keep the leaders on their toes, as it reminds them of the competition between the devolved units for the people’s benefit. There are some interesting findings. Nyandarua County created wealth faster than any other devolved unit between 2013 and 2020. It showed the most consistent and the highest growth rate. Meru and Elgeyo-Marakwet were the most improved counties.