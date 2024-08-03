Compensate innocent victims of failed coup

Justice delayed is justice denied can never be truer than in the case of the innocent victims of the abortive 1982 military coup. Now greying and some in poor health, these former Air Force personnel were once exuberant and vibrant young people, who were looking forward to exciting military careers.

The putsch by their fellow airmen was crushed, but a period of torture and suffering began as they were convicted and jailed or acquitted and dismissed from service. More than 40 years later, some of them have never recovered from the trauma that the coup attempt inflicted on their lives.

What is really sad is the revelation that many of them knew absolutely nothing about the plot against the government, but have ended up paying dearly for it, having been either accused of aiding the rebels or colluding with them.

Some had been tricked by their colleagues to join in the attempt to overthrow then President Daniel arap Moi, which failed only a few hours later, but their suffering continues to this day.

Now in their 60s and 70s, some of the victims are bitter that their lives were ruined over something they knew nothing about. They had been trained at home and abroad, especially in Britain, as military aircraft technicians and were looking ahead to fruitful careers that came tumbling down. They ended up serving jail terms, their innocence soiled by nothing but suspected association with the ring leaders.