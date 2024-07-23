Clear the suspicion over renewal of new ID cards

A national identity card is a vital document as proof of citizenship. Its issuance is a constitutional right for only eligible Kenyans.

Ideally, it is the responsibility of the government to cater for the expense, as the ID enables it to determine who its citizens are. But applicants will pay Sh1,000 for the new digital Maisha Card and Sh2,000 for replacing a lost or damaged one.

Of course, another ID document is the passport, but it is for travel out of the country and the majority of the citizens will never get a chance to go abroad.

The old national ID was issued free of charge, with minimal charges to replace a lost or damaged one. The Huduma Namba that was initially to replace the old ID, failed after gobbling up Sh10 billion. President William Ruto’s administration then opted to introduce the digital card.

What has drawn attention to it is the announcement that the holders of the new ID will have to replace their cards every 10 years.

Immigration and Citizen Services Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has explained that this is because like other digital documents, including ATM cards, it contains a microchip, which has a shelf life of 10 years.

Revenue generation

Its uptake will definitely be affected by the suspicion that has arisen over this 10-year period, with allegations of an election rigging plot.

Critics point out that its expiry coincides with the year 2032, when President Ruto’s second and final five-year term will expire, should he be re-elected in 2027.

But PS Bitok says ID cards with microchips are also used in other countries. There will be no need for fresh biometric and only new photos will be taken.

However, not everybody is convinced. Some civil society organisations have also questioned the expiry date for the new generation national digital ID card. The old ID had no expiry date and failure to renew this new one could raise a citizenship query.