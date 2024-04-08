Cement plant boon to construction industry

One of the counties in the North Rift region, which has for years been gripped by the banditry menace, West Pokot, is poised for economic progress and development.

Yesterday, President William Ruto launched a Sh45 billion cement plant, a huge investment that is coming at a time when the country needs more to ease its economic challenges. His very presence and condemnation of the banditry confirm the significance of this plant.

The establishment of the factory to make this key ingredient in cement manufacturing comes at a time when the government is also gearing up for its affordable housing programme (AHP).

A lot of cement will be required for the construction of houses in this countrywide project. The clinker making is expected to significantly help to reduce the price of cement. Clinker is the biggest raw material in cement manufacturing.

The unveiling of the plant, whose completion has been delayed since its launch in 2010, is expected to turn around the economic fortunes of this remote region.

It has the capacity to crush 6,000 tonnes of clinker daily or two million annually, which is massive. More investors are expected to provide some of the services that the people will require.

With 20 per cent of the royalties to be paid by the firm to be channelled to the county, this is the best thing that will happen to the local economy and people, improving their lives.

The plant will immediately directly create jobs and fuel the setting up of supply and retail businesses in the area to serve factory workers and the provision of transportation from the factory to neighbouring trading centres and townships.