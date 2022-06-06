Candidates must pledge to campaign peacefully

The conclusion of the vetting of presidential candidates yesterday marked the beginning of heated campaigns for the August 9 elections.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cleared Deputy President William Ruto as the Kenya Kwanza Alliance candidate, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party flagbearer Raila Odinga, Prof George Wajackoyah (Roots Party) and Agano Party’s David Mwaura Waihiga.

The list could, however, grow longer, with the Wafula Chebukati-led IEBC saying it will, from June 9, have two weeks to determine nomination-related disputes and could include more candidates upon review or following a court order.

Should the number remain four, the general election could give Kenya its shortest ballot paper since the multiparty polls of 1992. The 1997 presidential election had 15 candidates, with the number dropping to five in 2002. However, the subsequent elections—2007, 2013 and 2017—had eight candidates.

Having witnessed electoral violence before, as well as a nullified presidential election as a result of irregularities, Kenyans will demand that the forthcoming election is conducted with utmost decorum, civility and be free of violence.

The campaigns should be devoid of incitement. The candidates must rein in their supporters and ensure that they conduct themselves peacefully, both in person, particularly at political rallies, and online, especially on social media platforms.

The presidential elections must also remain issue-based, where candidates put forth distinct, actionable plans showing what the voters stand to gain if they cast their lot with them. Kenyans have a myriad issues they want the next government to address.

That is why the candidates should present manifestos that form the basis of their social contract with voters, for which they should be held to account once in power.