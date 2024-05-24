Resolve Games trials row

The threat this week by top athletes not to attend the national trials for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games over the venue choice is certainly not what the doctor ordered in Kenya’s quest for glory at the quadrennial global sports extravaganza.

The Kenyan trials were initially scheduled for June 14 to 15 at Nyayo National Stadium.

However, Athletics Kenya is considering moving the venue to Ulinzi Sports Complex after the government closed Nyayo Stadium for renovations as part of infrastructure development for the Africa Nations Championship planned for September this year and the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations that Kenya will co-host with Uganda and Tanzania.

The challenge now is that Ulinzi Sports Complex has not been rated by World Athletics meaning that any result attained at this venue by our athletes cannot be ratified. It further means that any athlete hoping to gain the Olympic qualifying time cannot do so at the Ulinzi Complex track hence their threat not to attend.

Athletics Kenya and the Ministry of Sports must address the issue urgently so that athletes, who have prepared for years for the Olympics are given an equal chance to both qualify and get selected to the national team for the Games.

Either Nyayo Stadium is temporarily opened to host the Olympic trials or the athletes who get picked to the Kenyan team and have not attained the qualifying times, are facilitated to compete in other meetings to chase the magical times.

It cannot be gainsaid that athletics is the main medal earner for the country at the Olympics.