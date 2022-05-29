Will women vote for Raila and Karua on August 8?

Women voters • Martha Karua’s nomination as Azimio presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga’s running mate has excited voters across the country, says David Kiptum. However, he’s waiting to see if women will vote for Azimio as she stands a chance of becoming the first Kenyan female Deputy President. “Many will not stand with her and vote for their fellow woman.” His contact is [email protected]

Smile • The energy and focus that Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential running mate Karua has brought to the race has really impressed Prof Sam Chege, but he has only one concern. “As she interacts with would-be voters on the campaign trail, she needs to smile a bit more. She’s always uptight and tense. Please, relax and sell your agenda with a big smile.” His contact is [email protected]

Happy ‘mzungu’ • Bungoma resident Graham Girvan has noted remarks made by fellow mzungu Bruce Garrity. Says he: “I disagree with his claim that there is a Kenyan tradition of conning wazungu (whites). In my experience, if you are not happy with the price quoted, you query it, not whinge. The idea of asking for a 20 English-pence ‘rebate’ is incredible.” His contact is [email protected]

Power delay • Several weeks ago, A. Dave applied for electricity connection to a residential house in Kisumu and paid all the required fees and levies. He was then assured that the power would be connected within a week. “I’ve waited for weeks and every time I call, I’m told a different story. Can Kenya Power resolve this matter?” The reference is E2412021090019, and his contact Tel. 0722765856.

Book cooks • Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has an interesting take on mama mboga (small-scale woman traders) and accountants, notes Kamichore Mutindira. He says “it’s the accountants who cook books”, denying the government revenue. But mama mboga, who uses books to light cooking fires, suffers when books are cooked. “Action must be taken against those who cook books.” His contact is [email protected]

