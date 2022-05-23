Russian war not to blame for rising food prices

Archaic attacks • The attacks by hecklers on the campaign rallies of Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua “are unacceptable and must be stopped”, says Anthony Ruingi. “If UDA is sure it will win and Ms Karua’s nomination won’t stop it, why attack her? It seems her candidature has unsettled the sponsors of such archaic acts.” His contact is [email protected].

***

First Aid • Since during this election season there will be numerous rallies, David Omollo’s biggest worry is about safety. On May 15, he attended an Azimio rally at Kamukunji, Nairobi, and there was no First Aid team to help in case somebody fainted. The supposed Good Samaritans were only interested in stealing valuables from victims. His contact [email protected]

***

Elusive neutrality • It’s almost impossible for most Kenyans to remain politically neutral, says Joe Ngige Mungai. He can’t help but blame politicians and their cronies and hirelings pursuing the “it’s our time” mantra. “But when top officials openly take sides, that erodes citizens’ trust in the government and leaders. CSs and other civil servants must wake up.” His contact is [email protected]

***

No stage • While convinced that matatu drivers and conductors could have expressed their frustrations better instead of blocking the Westlands, Nairobi, roundabout, they have a point, says David Ngumi. “Even as the old bus stop no longer exists, crooked police and city askaris keep arresting them for dropping off passengers. Where can they alight?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Dear food • The increasing food prices are not a peculiar Kenyan problem but a global crisis, says Henry Ruhiu. “Other basic commodities are also costlier. While some people tend to cite the raging war in Ukraine, I wish to differ. The Russian invasion began only a few months ago while the food crisis has been there for much longer. What is its cause?” His contact is [email protected]