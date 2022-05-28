Let Karua face Gachagua in a debate

Ballot • The extremely long presidential ballot paper that the electoral agency had predicted would be used in the August 9 General Election might not materialise, after all, says Stephen Njuru. Many of the presidential aspirants, he adds, are already finding out that it was not a walk in the park. “Now, the IEBC should just cap the number at 10,” he proposes. His contact is [email protected]

Debate • Now that Azimio and Kenya Kwanza coalitions have named their presidential flag-bearers and running mates, Jothan Ndung’u is looking forward to the real tussle. “I’d love to see Azimio’s Martha Karua and Kenya Kwanza’s Rigathi Gachagua go head to head in a debate. I wouldn’t wish to miss such a show. I hope NTV will organise it.” His contact is [email protected]

Bursary • Some students are benefitting from bursaries because they are well-connected, laments Purity Kadala. “Bursaries are meant to enable children from poor families to continue with their education.” She’s demanding that corruption be eliminated from the bursary committees to give all needy children an equal chance to get this vital assistance. Her contact is [email protected]

Dirty music • The Kenya Films and Classification Board (KFCB) “has completely failed to protect people from harmful explicit material”, says Moses Mwaura. Dirty music, he claims, is played at parties by DJs and finds its way into matatus. “Some songs glorify the taking of drugs. It’s becoming very difficult to travel in PSVs with children. KFCB should wake up.” His contact is [email protected]

Threats to life • The citizens of Planet Earth are “living under the long shadow of fear”, remarks X.N. Iraki. “After Covid-19 came the Ukraine war and now, a monkeypox threat. We go from one crisis to another. That’s why we need to invest more in space exploration. We hope there are other planets that are homelier than the Earth. Over to you, astronomers!” His contact is [email protected]