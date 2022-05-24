Kalonzo should make his political stand known

Respect for title • As Deputy President William Ruto holds a PhD in science “from the great University of Nairobi”, Ayuya Buleemi is unhappy with Azimio spokesman Prof Makau Mutua for referring to him as “Mr Ruto”. This, Ayuya adds, is rather disrespectful of that high status. “Once one gets a PhD, they should be recognised and addressed by the right title, which is ‘Dr’.” His contact [email protected]

***

Mr Flip-flop • Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka should be decisive and make his stand known on the national political front ahead of the August 9 elections, says Stevejunior Asuma. The former Vice-President, he claims, risks losing his position as the Ukambani kingpin. “In the long run, his flip-flopping will make would-be allies fear picking him.” His contact is [email protected]m.

***

Scholarships • Many needy students fail to get scholarships because the selection is not fair, says Carol Maina. She adds: “We have been doing the same thing repeatedly expecting different results.” There is a need to come up with an electronic system to ensure fair selection and distribution of all the available secondary school education scholarships, says Carol, whose contact is [email protected]

***

Low flier • Taxpayers shouldn’t be burdened with hefty bailouts for national carrier Kenya Airways (KQ), says Arif Ismail. “Ordinary citizens make huge sacrifices only to have to pay for scandal-ridden parastatals. How are individuals and small firms expected to prosper amid high taxation? KQ should sell some aircraft and restructure management to become profitable.” His contact is [email protected]

***