Why was bad sugar not shipped back to country of origin?

Bitter sugar • Sugar scandals are nothing new in the country, says Ruth Gituma. “Imported goods that are unfit goods for human consumption should be detected and shipped back to the country of origin at the importer’s cost. Why was this not done for the toxic sugar in the market? Why was it moved from Mombasa to Thika? To remove the toxicity? I can smell a rat.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

MCA pay • It’s “extremely irresponsible” of MCAs to demand huge increases in wages and allowances, remarks Nitesh Shah. “They receive hefty pay. Given the country’s difficult financial situation, they should be more understanding and refrain from making unreasonable demands. Painful lessons have been learnt in the past 10 years on county governments and MCAs.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Bad road • The Bamba 70 Amazing Road at Gorofani, in Nairobi’s Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum, is deserted as it has become almost impassable, says Erick Ambuche. Local MCA Francis Kimondo, he pleads, should give the first priority to fixing the roads in his ward. “This stretch that is now in a pathetic condition had been earmarked for paving with Cabro blocks in 2022.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Napping Nema • The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) “talks too much and tough but does nothing on plastic bags”, says Evans Macharia Mwangi. “They are being used openly by hawkers in the middle of town, let alone residential estates. On the plastic bags, Nema went into slumber a long time ago. The agency should get serious in their work.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Tough Turks • In just 36 hours, James Githinji notes, “Turkey conducted elections in which 55 million voters cast their ballots. The results were announced and even the outcome of a runoff. There was no time for guessing, rumour-mongering and wishful thinking about the results.” The IEBC, he suggests, should take a leaf from its Turkish counterpart. His contact is [email protected]