Kemsa is heartless for squandering Sh4bn meant for mosquito nets

'Scam-sa' • Reports that the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa) may have squandered around Sh4 billion from the Global Fund meant for the supply of treated mosquito nets is akin to genocide, remarks Taabu Tele. Coming soon after the unsolved 'Covid Millionaires' scandal, he adds, Kemsa "is a heartless institution whose officials dance on the graves of Kenyans".

Express jam • The Museum Hill exit "has become the weakest point of the Nairobi Expressway", remarks Janet Kecha. "It makes nonsense of the much-touted elevated highway. Traffic jams often stretch over three kilometres during peak hours between Capital Centre and the exit." This, laments Janet, is not any better than Uhuru Highway "and yet we pay to use it".

Treasure trove • Recently retired Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Robert Kibochi has a wealth of experience and knowledge Kenya should continue to tap from, says Ruth Gituma. "Israel has perfected this. He holds a PhD in conflict management, having risen through the ranks since 1979. He should help in strategic thinking, advisory bodies and academia on security."

Wartime • Peace continues to elude Sudan with fighting between the military and a militia group, says Alnashir D. Walji. However, even after a ceasefire was declared during the Idd celebrations, people were still fleeing to neighbouring Chad. "In the wake of the chaos, the employees of embassies are being evacuated. The situation in Khartoum is dire."

Trespass • Monkeys had invaded some Nairobi neighbourhoods, raiding kitchens for food if they happened not to be locked, says George Gathu. "But since the onset of the rains, they have retreated into their habitat, giving us some peace. It means they are not a nuisance by choice but purely for their survival as we also dwell in their traditional foraging grounds."