There should be no sacred cows in fight against cultism

Sacred cows • Religious groups and organisations, civil society, the media, NGOs and all other entities that in one way or another have the capacity and potential to influence people’s actions should be subjected to some form of official regulation, says Joseph Macharia. The Naivasha resident adds: “This is a fact and it is also the practice all over the world.” None should escape this. His contact is [email protected]

***

Let us prey • To stop fake pastors, the government “should tighten the rules and regulations of operating a church”, says Evans Macharia Mwangi. “One should have studied theology in a recognised institution and attained at least a diploma. They also must have land on which to build their place of worship. They should also declare returns to members every year.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Killer police • As the parents of the 19-year-old girl fatally struck by a stray bullet, mourn her, Dave Tumbula wants to know why the “well-trained police officers can’t handle rowdy crowds without firing live ammunition”. He poses: “Could these officers in the field have forgotten the code of conduct they learnt at Kiganjo Police College? Let the IG remove these killers from the service.”

***

Extortion • Police officers in Nakuru Town are behaving badly, and W. Kimariech is so fed up with them he can’t keep quiet anymore. Says he: “With the sole aim of extortion, armed police officers patrol Kenyatta Avenue, harassing motorists allegedly not fastening their safety belts! They will force themselves into your car. IG Japhet Koome should take action.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Dry taps • Residents of Onyonka Estate, in Lang’ata, Nairobi, have been experiencing a water shortage, reports Japheth Amugada. “The taps are dry and the weekly rationing still erratic. ‘Clean Water’ bowsers are having a field day. With the heavy rains and floods, one would have expected the taps to be overflowing! We deserve an explanation and apology.” His contact is [email protected]