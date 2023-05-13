Parliament's new tunnel a welcome escape route for MPs

Escape route • The new tunnel between Parliament Buildings and Bunge Towers Nairobi, while serving as an access for the lawmakers, is also a welcome escape route for them, says James King’au. “The MPs are constantly harassed by their constituents, who monitor their arrival and departure from Parliament. Talk of the proverbial hunter becoming the hunted.” His contact is [email protected]

Party pressure • Apparently having a brainwave on political fights, Kahiga Wanjiru says that a solution is to amend the Constitution to have presidential candidates run as independents. “Whoever wins will be free off party pressure. How are MPs expected to vote for or against a proposal yet the Head of State they are supposed to check is also a party leader?” His contact is [email protected]

Insecurity • There has been a high incidence of insecurity at Maseno University, with crooks targeting students, especially in the evenings, says Erick Malala. “Last week, three students were attacked as they walked to their halls. They were stabbed and badly injured and their phones snatched. Maseno Police Station can, surely, do better to prevent these.” His contact is [email protected]

Blackout • Kenya Power is giving slum dwellers in Nairobi a raw deal by not moving fast enough to restore service after outages, says Mulang’o Baraza. “In Mathare slums, off Juja Road, the folks have been without electricity supply for three weeks, reportedly due to a technical hitch. Promptly restoring power helps to prevent muggings and other crimes.” His contact is [email protected]

Unfair taxes• The new 15 per cent tax on content creators’ turnover will stifle innovation, Khalil Ahmed warns. “This is especially true for those who are just starting out. When creators are taxed, they are less likely to take risks and try out new things. It will also be difficult to enforce. Tracking how many times content has been viewed is hard.” His contact is [email protected]