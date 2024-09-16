Why has Kanja not been sworn-in as the IG of Police?

IG intrigues • The position of the Inspector-General of Police continues to baffle Joseph Macharia. Says he: “Douglas Kanja was nominated, vetted by Parliament and approved for the job. However, we have an acting IG, Gilbert Masengeli, who has just been convicted of contempt of court and sent to jail. Why has Mr Kanja not been sworn in? What could be happening?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Regret • Following President William Ruto’s sacking of nearly his entire Cabinet before reappointing some of them, Carey Yiembe is having some misgivings. Says he: “I wonder if people at the top in their careers must join the Cabinet, only to be sacrificed when the political heat is on. One has regretted resigning from her plum job only to be jettisoned after the Gen Z protests!” His contact is [email protected].

***

New opposition • The Gen Z has “done a lot and should continue being our unofficial opposition party fighting for the interests of the common wananchi”, says Mohamed Fazal Hussein. “Opposition parties have been sucked into government, leaving a vacuum. Every shilling wasted should be recovered and those involved prosecuted. Viva Gen Zs!” His email address is [email protected].

***

Inefficient • This must be a dubious record of sorts that speaks volumes about Kenya Power’s inefficiency. Says Wilson Irungu: “The residents of Kenol Milimani Estate in Murang’a have not had electricity since September 28, last year. We reported the matter (Ref No. 10038810) and a year later, no action or response from Kenya Power, despite countless follow-ups.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Secret deals • Transparency should be the driving force in all government transactions, says Onyango Moffat. “It’s the taxpayers’ money that is at stake in deals such as the JKIA takeover by Indian firm Adani Enterprises. The people need to know the details of such agreements. The country’s interest should always be prioritised over that of individuals.” His contact is [email protected].