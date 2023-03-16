When will Ruto's government get down to work?

Work • When will the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration of President William Ruto, which was elected nearly seven months ago, get down to work, wonders Ruth Gituma. “When not blaming the previous regime for all manner of ills, they are busy making more promises. If indeed, the taxpayers' money was embezzled, the culprits should be arrested and charged.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Compensation • Months after he complained about his family not being compensated for its land, LR 209/12333 at Embakasi, Nairobi, which was acquired for the SGR in 2017, Pritesh Shah says Kenya Railways Corporation replied, confirming having sent the payment to the National Lands Commission (NLC). “How come the NLC has not paid us to date?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Burst pipes • Clean water is flowing to waste after pipes burst at Mwimuto shopping centre in Nairobi, Robert Musamali reports. Ironically, he adds, there is water scarcity in the city. Robert also appeals for the installation of street lights on the Mwimuto-Ngecha road and the extension of the construction of the walkway on the Ngecha-Lower Kabete road to Mwimuto. His contact is [email protected]

***

Hypocrisy • The loud condemnation of gays and lesbians is one Matu Mathenge finds a bit hypocritical and wishes could be handled a little differently. Says he: “I think that, as a society, we need to more soberly talk about the LGBTQ+. Let's face it: Some of our own children, spouses and even friends or other people could be gay! It's actually here.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Sentence • A layman in law, W. Kimariech says, he often finds some court rulings rather difficult to decipher. He cites the case of sailors who were recently sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Sh3.9 billion and, in default, serve one year in prison for trafficking in heroin. “Can one pay a fine after a life sentence? And when is the one year served?” His contact is [email protected]