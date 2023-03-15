Raila's call for products' boycott insensitive to Kenyans

Mass inaction • Boycotting products is not the best solution to the current high cost of living, says Besil Otunga, rejecting Azimio flag bearer Raila Odinga’s campaign. This, he warns, will only expose the people to even more suffering. “Eggs are affordable for most Kenyans during these difficult times. Kenyans should not be pushed out of their businesses by mass action.” His contact is [email protected]

***

PhD bosses • The Interior ministry has in the recent past been led by learned people, notes Jothan Ndung’u. “All the current and former cabinet and principal secretaries have PhDs: Former CS Fred Matiang’i and PS Karanja Kibicho and their successors Kithure Kindiki and Raymond Omollo. Will future holders also have such high academic qualifications?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Bribery • When he reported the theft of his favourite Canon EOS 80D camera at Kahawa West Police Station, Nairobi, a week ago, Nicholas Rukenya claims, he was asked for a bribe to facilitate the tracking down of the suspect. He is, however, pleased to note that the case has been transferred to the DCI at the station and hopes the camera will soon be recovered. His contact is [email protected]

***

Vigilantism • The incident in which a poor old Murang’a County woman was killed by “a blood-thirsty gang of vigilantes is, to say the least, horrifying”, remarks Mike Johan. “It’s even more sickening that, a month after the dastardly act, nobody has been arrested. Can Inspector-General Japhet Koome and his officers ensure that action is taken against the culprits?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Ageism • The barbaric killing of the elderly Murang’a woman by a gang of 100 youth has also attracted the attention of Helpage Organisation official Barlet Colly Jaji. Says he: “One life lost is one too many. Older persons need care and not baseless accusations. Measures to curb killings are urgently required in all 47 counties. Ageing is here to stay!” His contact is [email protected]