Getting NSSF refund no easy task

Slumbering NSSF • As the Ruto administration tries to enhance the monthly National Social Security Fund (NSSF) contributions, Peter John is crying out for more. Says he: “If you thought getting a refund from NSSF is an easy task, you are wrong. Employees are sleeping on the job. I’ve chased mine for seven months in this digital era. How about a reshuffle?” His contact is Tel 0713192391 or [email protected]

Delayed promise • Six months after Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja was elected, Saleem Malik is disappointed that his pledge to clean up rivers has not borne fruit. “Kirichwa Kubwa River still smells of raw sewage, which gets worse during the weekends. It doesn’t require rocket science or an IMF loan to bring to book the miscreants discharging raw sewage upstream.” His contact is [email protected]

Hunger refugees • Wajir County, Ahmed Somow Ahmed remarks, “has its own share of internally displaced people due to the raging drought”. The most affected, he adds, are children under the age of five, nursing mothers and the elderly. “As they are provided with water and food, the children should be immunised against measles and other diseases.” His contact is [email protected]

Gluttons • Is there something intrinsically different between Kenyans and Westerners, wonders Dickson K, adding: “Our water, education system or tax policy? When I lived abroad for many years, I noticed that there was no rush to primitively accumulate wealth. In Kenya, public sector compatriots and fellow citizens starve. A gluttonous few are not for the national good.” His contact is [email protected]

Gracious heroine • Grace Onyango, the first Kenyan woman to become a mayor and an MP, “exemplified selfless leadership and public service”, notes Raphael Obonyo. “She made history by becoming the Mayor of Kisumu, opening doors and ushering in the future we desire for girls and women. She was a beacon of success and reason for Kenya to achieve gender equality.” His contact is [email protected]