Hustler Fund requirements are outrageous

Talking nation • Most of the elected leaders don’t seem to understand that their main job is about enabling the provision of the most basic of human needs, which are water, food, and shelter, says Joe Ngige Mungai. “If these things are made available, Kenyans will be really happy, and there will be no politicking but action. Let’s change ours from talking to a working nation.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Hustler loan • The Hustler Fund may be a good idea to empower ordinary Kenyans, but the requirements are “outrageous”, says Carol Maina. “To obtain a loan, for example, an ordinary trader must have a business licence. A kiosk owner and a small-scale farmer are also required to register their businesses. Some mobile money lending apps require only my phone number.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Costly search • Since January, Florence Kimani laments, her elderly father has been treated to a harrowing experience at the Lands registry in Nyandarua County. “A land search often takes seven days, but my dad has visited the office every seven days for the last two months, and he still hasn’t got it. He spends at least Sh400 on every visit to Nyahururu Town.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Power woes • About 30 households near Koru Police Station in Muhoroni, Kisumu County, have had a power blackout for nearly a week. “Ironically, power failures have been occurring here almost daily for the last two years. Kenya Power staff at their Muhoroni office are always mute about this problem. However, power hardly ever disappears at the station. Can they explain this?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Turkana water • What became of the plenty of underground water that was said to have been discovered in the heart of Turkana County? asks Francis Njuguna. “This precious commodity is in short supply, and yet the government had prioritised the search for oil, which has also not been realised.” Francis will be pleased to hear from those concerned if anything is going on. His contact is [email protected]

Have promising day, won’t you!