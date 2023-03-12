Government must unite all Kenyans

Seasonal parties • Kenya’s political parties hardly survive one or two election cycles “mainly because they aren’t based on any ideology”, notes Stephen Masambu. “Narc hardly finished a cycle, just like PNU, and the ‘ruling’ UDA may not go beyond 2032. Jubilee is on its deathbed. ODM has tried but it’s soon crumbling with the energy of Baba [Raila Odinga] being depleted.” His contact is [email protected]

Name and shame • Kenya Kwanza Alliance officials led by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua should realise that “no good comes from blaming and shaming members of the past regime without giving tangible evidence” of the supposed wrongdoing, says Innocent Ogaga. “They should, instead, focus on rebuilding the country and uniting all Kenyans.” His contact is [email protected]

Mental health • As the case of the policeman who allegedly killed two women in Nairobi is investigated, Anne Coutinho says “it’s disturbing, as his colleagues had noted that he was exhibiting signs of mental distress”. She poses: “So, why was his firearm not taken away? The tragedy could have been prevented had they acted after noticing signs of mental instability.” Her contact is [email protected]

Poor service • The holder of Zuku fibre TV service account #202491, Philip Nyasio-Samo, is upset that despite calling the technical section several times to have his problem sorted out, it is unresolved. “Why this poor service despite demanding advance subscriptions? Please do not forget that your competitors are a viable option for me.” His contact is Tel. 0722246833 or [email protected]

