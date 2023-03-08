Teachers should be creative to overcome learning challenges

Creativity • Teachers should be creative and innovative as there will always be a shortage of learning materials and other facilities, says F. Mukembu. “As the number of learners increases, constraints are inevitable, no matter how hard the Ministry of Education tries. Through creativity and improvisation, many of the problems can be solved for learning to continue.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Teachers hospital • There is a special hospital for Kenya Defence Forces and, recently, the National Police Service, which, university don X. N. Iraki is not sure is operational. “There is even a proposed hospital for the NIS. Why is there no hospital for the hardworking teachers? They constitute the biggest chunk of government employees and suffer ill health like anyone else.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Ping-pong • A loyal customer of both DStv and NatMobile, Kollongei Kipruto, is unhappy with them for needlessly frustrating him. Says he: “I did make a payment for my DStv account from my NatMobile app on March 1. However, more than a week later, neither the bank nor the pay TV service is willing to sort out the hitch. It’s been a ping-pong game between the two.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Lazy shoppers • What Carey Yiembe has never understood is why some adults will, after ferrying their shopping to their cars, leave trolleys at the parking lot. This, Carey adds, happens at most shopping malls. In Mombasa, the worst are the shoppers at Nyali Centre Mall. They even leave trolleys behind other people’s cars! “Why not just return them to the mall?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Dear burial • Mwangi wa Karuga wonders why people spend “so much money to bury a dead body—yet it has absolutely no value”. Sh1 million, he adds, could build a dispensary or pay school fees for the orphans instead of wasting it on the dead. “Digging a hole can cost Sh3,000 and a coffin Sh10,000; Sh13,000 is enough. Improve the welfare of the living.” His contact is [email protected]