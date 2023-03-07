Ruto government should be wary of impending street demos

Dead on arrival • The Kenya Kwanza government started with a bang as it launched its popular Hustler Fund but its drive is now fizzling out, says Prof Sam Chege. “Now, they are promising changes that will only come many months or years later. If they are not careful, there will be anti-government street demonstrations pretty soon as the cost of living continues to rise.” His contact is [email protected]

Tip of the iceberg • The recent BBC exposé on sexual harassment in tea plantations “is just a tip of the iceberg”, says Ruth Gituma. This, she adds, happens yet the companies have clear policies on protecting their workers. “There must be a safe way for the workers (of both genders) to expose such rot without suffering a backlash from the perpetrators of the vice.” Her contact is [email protected]

Bad roads • Roads in Kahawa West Estate, on Nairobi’s northern outskirts, are in a deplorable condition “despite residents paying hefty taxes to both local and national governments”, moans Mwangi wa Karuga. “Cars hardly last a week without breaking vital parts due to the pounding from potholes on the roads, costing a lot in repairs. Please fix the roads.” His contact is [email protected]

Refugee woes • The Dadaab refugee camp in Garissa County is now “secure, with crime almost non-existent”, says Hussein Ahmed Ali. But the government suspended refugee leaders’ elections over a decade ago, he laments, denying the refugees a chance to elect their leaders. “With UNHCR intimidated into silence, who will come to our rescue?” His contact is [email protected]

Jinn trees • The baobab trees being exported to Europe, Fred Mbila claims, have additional value that the buyers know nothing about, citing the Swahili saying, ‘Kila mbuyu ana shetani wake’, about the trees containing the jinn. “The trappers of the spiritual creatures place a mirror under a baobab (mbuyu) tree to reflect worldly goodies. We’re exporting the trees and their majini (spirits).” His contact is [email protected]