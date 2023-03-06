Truth deficit • The country, Kanyi Gioko declares, is “now running on a severe truth deficit with the politicians flip-flopping so fast that they could easily generate power if connected to the national electricity grid”. He also faults the Church and the Judiciary for abandoning their key roles. “We need a national reset driven by patriots devoid of delusional democracy.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Policy flop • The 100 per cent school transition policy has failed as not all the 2022 KCPE candidates have joined Form One and the Grade Six learners enrolled in junior secondary school, says Moses Maura. He cites high school fees, lack of facilities and costly materials. “Children from poor families have been locked out of a school in Nairobi’s Eastlands.” His contact is [email protected]

***

False promise • Farmers in Vihiga County, who were extremely excited when village elders and assistant chiefs registered them for subsidised fertilisers from the national government, have not yet received them, says Eliab Otiato. “The rains have started and yet they had been assured that the fertilisers would arrive before then. What could have gone wrong?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Dump stink • A dumpsite at Hunters, on the Kasarani-Mwiki road in Nairobi, is an eyesore that shames the city county government, says Victor King’ori. It’s not just a nuisance but also poses a health hazard to residents and patients at St Francis Hospital and Murema Primary School pupils. He challenges the local MCA to lead a campaign to remove it. His contact is [email protected]

***