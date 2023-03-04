Involve technology in recovering stolen livestock

Livestock • The suffering of pastoralists in Baringo, Elgeyo-Marakwet, West Pokot, Turkana, Samburu, Laikipia, Isiolo, Marsabit, and occasionally, Meru/Tharaka Nithi, is perturbing, says Dr Cyril Cheruiyot. “It’s sad that in this high-tech era, we can’t trace stolen livestock. Electronic identification can enable tracing through satellite imaging to help stamp out the menace.” His contact is [email protected]

Walkway • Before NMS boss Mohammed Badi handed over to Governor Johnson Sakaja after last August's elections, Japheth Amugada notes, the agency had done a wonderful job of revamping walkways and pavements. "It's a pleasure to stroll along Haile Selassie Avenue and Aga Khan Walk. However, the Kenya Cinema section remains dusty and ugly. Complete it?"

Trade war • The feud between Kenyan traders and the Chinese over the quality of goods deserves serious attention, says Alnashir D. Walji. "Dumping is not good for economics. Isn't it up to the local retailers to strike a balance that augurs well for international trade, which can be hampered by bias? An enabling environment should be created to attract investment!"

Drainage • As the long rains fast approach, Benjamin Kibias is increasingly worrying about the state of the drains in Nairobi, especially in the residential areas. Says he: "Can you, please, ask Governor Johnson Sakaja to get his teams to clear the drainage trenches in readiness for the deluge, which is expected to begin in the middle of this month? Don't say you were never told."

Bad behaviour • On Wednesday, March 1, Charles Wakaba Kamanga says he was appalled to see footage of an "honourable MP chewing gum" during the debate in the National Assembly. "I don't know whether it was just plain bravado or stupidity, which led to this obnoxious behaviour. Chewing gum in the debating chamber should be banned immediately if it wasn't already."