Matiang'i saga appears a witch-hunt

Witch-hunt • The saga of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, who has been under siege over the past three weeks, smacks of a witch-hunt, says Sauthi Mbunza. “The government of President William Ruto claims that the former CS gave false information on a suspected police raid at his Karen home in Nairobi, for which he has now been summoned by the DCI.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Purge • While he has nothing against leaders rewarding their political supporters with jobs, Kamichore Mutindira urges caution in the purge in key institutions. “I’ve been keenly following the changes but my worry is that we risk losing institutional memory. I was shocked to see very senior KRA officials being shown the door. This could be detrimental to the agency.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Misused youth • Poverty, idleness and ignorance “are the three evils that more often than not walk together”, remarks Chris Kiriba. “They define those who have gone to school and those who have not. If there is anything that pleases our politicians, it’s the availability of youth to do their dirty jobs. But the politicians will later be seen wining and dining together.” His contact is chriskiriba[email protected]

***

Dry taps • The performance of Malindi Water and Sewerage Company (Mawasco) is wanting, says Stephen Mandela Katana, who last saw a drop of water come out of his tap 14 days ago. His efforts to get his supply restored have not yielded fruit. Says he: “As a person with disability who lives alone, lack of access to clean water is a big challenge.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Vandals • Nairobi resident Diana D’Souza is quite disappointed that the government has failed to purse and seize scrap metal vandals and throw them into jail. “They endanger lives every day. I’ve even seen, in the Karen Hardy area, some small drains’ rails have been vandalised. “I don’t think the authorities really have the will to solve this problem.” Her contact is [email protected]