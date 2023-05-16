There is something fishy about housing levy

Daylight robbery • There is something fishy about the government’s newly introduced three per cent housing levy says Samuel Karari. “If the money deducted from my salary remains mine, why can’t I call it back whenever I wish? And if this is the case, why isn’t it voluntary? Will it earn some interest? If not, then it’s just daylight robbery—which, then, is an economic crime.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Doubtful refund • What Vera Magero is struggling to understand is how a government that has not refunded her overpaid taxes for several years “is now trying to placate and force me into paying a housing tax”. She is sceptical about the “donation” being fully refundable. “The government should first slash the lawmakers’ huge salaries and allowances.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Divergent views • Chris Kiriba, the proud owner of a house that he says he built from his “sweat and blood”, sees nothing wrong with getting another one through the three per cent Housing Levy. He simply doesn’t understand the bitter criticism of this project. “Those complaining are exercising their freedom of expression, which is an inalienable right of all Kenyans.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Unkind words • During the Labour Day celebrations, Githuku Mungai notes, Cotu boss Francis Atwoli gave a good speech. But Githuku found his remarks on house helps rather unkind. “He said he only needs his young wife to remind him to take his medicine and ensure his passport is in order, but that he employs someone else to watch the house help and prevent thefts.” His contact [email protected]

***

Performer • The best-performing President must be Mwai Kibaki, says Peter Ng’ang’a. “He was a planner who didn’t run to the public with fake promises as he knew what could be accomplished.” Ranking high up, he adds, was the free primary education programme, of which he was a beneficiary. “May God help the current government with knowledge and wisdom!” His contact is [email protected]