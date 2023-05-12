ACK right on proposals to solve country's problems

Controls • The Anglican Church of Kenya’s proposals on solving the country’s problems make sense, says Wamahiu Muya. “There is a need to avert abuse of freedom of worship. The Jim Jones massacre of 900 people in 1978 in Guyana and sexual abuse by Catholic priests are a few examples. Al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups masquerade as custodians of Islam.” His contact is [email protected]

***

High taxes • The Ruto administration has become “insensitive to the ordinary Kenyans’ needs”, says Barnabas Mwema, citing the three per cent Housing Fund levy. “This was mooted before and dropped. The majority of workers are struggling with the high cost of living, only to be slapped with more statutory deductions. Why penalise them some more?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Morals • In response to the Shakahola spectacle, the country is once again demonstrating its penchant for laws, says Dr Okumba Miruka. “New laws are being proposed. When will we learn that laws do not solve everything? Why don’t we invest more in cultivating morals and good values? Without these, no number of laws will make us a more sensible society.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Selfishness • Not everyone around you is a true friend, cautions Francis Tatua, without disclosing why. “Other people have bad intentions and this makes them take what they haven’t sweated for. We need to be careful about the company we keep.” Certainly coming from deep in his heart, he concludes: “Let each and every person work for him/herself.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Public health • What became of the sensitive and crucial public health docket? asks a nostalgic F. Mukembu. “Gone are the days when public health officers would visit our homes to check the hygiene of households. This kept families on their toes. The officers also sensitised the public on observing personal hygiene, minimising epidemics such as cholera and typhoid.” His contact is [email protected]