The cutting edge: ‘Honourable’ MPs should not be insulting each other

Honourable MPs • It’s beneath the status of the MPs to use “childish and insulting” language against their political opponents or any other people, says Eliab Otiato.

He takes great exception to such insults aimed at people’s mothers or their spouses.

“First and foremost, these people being referred to are innocent. Why would someone with a sound mind want to do this?”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Imperial Bank • Nairobi resident Mahendra Shah has not given up hope of the masterminds of the massive Imperial Bank theft of depositors’ funds being brought to book one day.

Says he: “I’m certain that the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has all the evidence required and should not have brushed aside the case, as eight years have now passed with no justice.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Drugs • There has never been a clear explanation as to why hospitals and dispensaries in the counties always lack drugs despite budgetary allocations for their purchase every year, says F. Mukembu.

“Patients only get prescriptions from clinical officers to go and buy medicines from private pharmacies. The provision of medical services should be taken a bit more seriously.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Welfare • The government’s allocation of senior citizens’ funds to all the Kenyans aged 70 is an idea that resonates with Francis Njuguna.

However, Francis strongly feels that priority should be accorded to those older than that.

Says he: “Even among the disabled, there are those who are older and needy. Let us just get our priorities right, as we continue to deal with the issue.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Athletics • After keenly following developments in athletics, Boniface Muindi is baffled at the “disappearance of some runners who have excelled in junior ranks.

He poses: “What happens on the way to the senior stage? A junior athlete known as Zakayo used to perform quite well in the long distances but doesn’t feature in competitions any more.

Could it be about selection?”

His contact is [email protected].