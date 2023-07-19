Tear gas lacks the potency of yesteryears

Delicate balance: On the issue of banning logging, Churchill Amatha says: “Our perception depends on which side of the coin we are looking at. If you import furniture, you save forests at the expense of foreign exchange and jobs. However, if you kill jobs in one place (forestry), they are created elsewhere (import industry). So, which is the lesser evil?” His contact is [email protected]

Vile intolerance: The recent burning of a Quran in Sweden has been condemned by many devout Muslims because it is a blasphemous and sacrilegious act, says Alnashir D. Walji. “The great religions—Islam, Christianity and Buddhism—have been revered since time immemorial. Freedom of speech should be respected. Denigrating religion serves no useful purpose.” His contact is [email protected]

Hot air: Since the police started lobbing tear gas and firing live bullets at peaceful protesters, Zack Omoro says, he has noted that the tear gas being used by police against unarmed demonstrators “lacks the potency of yesteryear’s”. He adds: “Many of the youthful rioters easily waltz into the smoke while some casually ‘return to the sender’ the impotent gadgets.” His contact is [email protected]

Hunger anger: Many Kenyans “are very angry and hungry because of the high cost of living and the soaring fuel prices”, says Raphael Obonyo. “This is the anger that is driving Kenyans to the streets to demonstrate against the government. The people want the government to be visionary and responsible as it promised during last year’s election campaigns.” His contact is [email protected]

