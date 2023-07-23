Stop police brutality against Kenyans

Rivalry • The violence arising from rivalry in the anti-government demos led by Azimio chief Raila Odinga and President William Ruto’s brutal police “leave a bitter taste in the mouth”, says Festus Mwenda. “The two know each very well, having fought electoral battles together and against each other. Who will blink first, unless pushed by powerful foreigners or religious leaders.” His contact [email protected].

***

Solution • The “differences between President Ruto and Azimio leader Odinga have thrust the country into a political mess”, says Henry T. Kibet. “These gentlemen know each other well but, instead of thinking of the country, they play with our minds and hearts. Don’t die for either of them. A solution is just a phone call away if they swallowed their pride.” His contact is [email protected]

Related Tear gas lacks the potency of yesteryears Cutting Edge

***

Brutality • Kenyans have come face to face with rogue and brutal police officers, says Franklin Job. “From journalists being kicked out of Milimani Law Courts to protesters being shot dead, lethal door-to-door raids in Kisumu’s Nyalenda and a gun search operation in Nairobi’s Karen suburb, the culture of the colonial askari persists like the Kipande system. We must change this.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Honesty • After paying for his train ticket to travel from Nairobi to Kisumu on July 14, David Omollo forgot his change at the booking counter. “I only realised this after the train had passed Limuru and I approached the staff, who confirmed it and my change was given to me with a lot of respect. Kudos to the crew and Kenya Railways Corporation!” His contact is [email protected]

***

Welfare state • A Kenyan in Kuwait, Jim Obwina, is full of admiration for his host country. “As I sit here in Jahra Mall, I see the many happy faces of the citizens. The Kuwaiti government pays its people to study and open businesses and they all get a share of the oil money. The government takes care of all disabled children. In Kenya, corruption is deep.” His contact is [email protected]