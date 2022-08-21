Step up fight against sexual and gender-based violence

Pledges • The recent general election will rank as one of most peaceful ever, says Eddah Waithaka. This, she adds, was worth it despite the long wait and anxiety over the presidential result and the looming Supreme Court petition. “The elected leaders should now reciprocate the confidence the voters have shown in them by fulfilling their campaign promises. Her contact is [email protected]

Women leaders • Governors-elect Susan Kihika and Wavinya Ndeti, of Nakuru and Machakos, respectively, and Chief Justice Martha Koome are a recognition of women’s leadership, says Amos Mati. The motherly figures, Amos adds, also espouse integrity. “This will promote freedom, social justice and the rule of law and enhance family and community protection.” His contact is [email protected].

Man Rep • For fairness, Ed Mwiti says, in counties where women swept the elective seats, including gubernatorial and senatorial, the position of Woman Representative should be reserved for a man. But it’s not in the Constitution, he laments. “Congratulations to the women on doing so well in the elections. They have shown just how strong a woman can be.” His contact is [email protected].

Gender violence • To curb sexual and gender-based violence, the discussion should be stepped up in communities, says David Kiptum. “People should not talk about toxic feminism when a girl is sexually assaulted and women condemn it. I look forward to a time when sexual violence will be history.” For that to happen, he advocates the death sentence for offenders. His contact [email protected].

Integrity • Lack of integrity is one of the major challenges many Kenyans and institutions face, says Janet M. Even the clergy, who should be the epitome of forthrightness, she laments, are also mired in wickedness. “They advise the leaders to be godly but, if you ask me, it’s not the real God but, sadly, one of their own making. Let’s watch out!” Her contact is [email protected]