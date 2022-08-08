Uhuru has a right to choose whom to vote for

‘Freedom’ vote • Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance, university don X. N. Iraki notes, has declared that “freedom is here”, while Kenya Kwanza, says “freedom is coming tomorrow”. He adds: “It’s not clear freedom from what or who is right among the two? Whatever they mean, please, vote today. If you are not sure who to vote for, just vote against someone.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Advice • President Uhuru Kenyatta has a right to choose who to vote for like any other Kenyan, but with the intelligence at his disposal, he can advise on the best person to succeed him, says Anwar Ogle. “You can heed his advice or reject it, but he will be remembered as a leader who cares about the national interest. Let’s vote wisely.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Peace • A peaceful election is a must for a country that has made great strides in economic development, says Godfrey Mulwa aka Generali. “Let’s not forget that our fathers fought for a united and prosperous nation. Today, August 9, let’s vote for our preferred candidates but must maintain peace, regardless of tribe, political faction, race or social class.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Grievance • It’s probably too late but David Ndung’u seems to have a genuine grievance. “I heard about voters being transferred from their polling stations and didn’t think much about it. But when I checked my voter details on the IEBC portal, I discovered I had been transferred to Wajir East’s Furaha Primary School. I have always voted in Kabete, Nairobi.” His contact is [email protected]

***