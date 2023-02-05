State should provide equal facilities to all schools nationwide

Haves and have-nots • The government should provide equal facilities in all schools to enhance competition for better results in the national examinations, says Isaac Kevin Omondi. “If this is not possible, then, in my opinion, schools should have their own unique KCPE and KCSE exams as they cannot all cope with the competition from those that are better equipped.” His contact is [email protected]

Calling out DPP • The graft cases involving Sh15 billion that Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji “has so far withdrawn, but which he had instituted, to begin with, can only mean that his office is not independent”, says Fred Njuki. “He was either coerced into filing the cases or withdrawing them. Either way, it’s an indictment of his office and he should resign pronto!” His contact is [email protected]

Harassment • Kisumu Specialist Hospital, in the Riat Hills area, owes DA an explanation for a flurry of threatening messages over an alleged bill for 2021. He had a patient there and paid more than Sh140,000. However, in the past two weeks, he’s been threatened several times over a supposed Sh5,000 balance. “I will not take this harassment anymore,” warns DA, whose contact is Tel. 0722765856.

Marriage business • Research, Franklin Job claims, indicates that 96 per cent of African women marry to have someone to provide for their needs. “That means they take marriage as a career and profession. Then, I think marriage should be offered as a course in African universities. It will, thus, be easier to choose a wife using CVs and academic certificates.” His contact is [email protected]

Honourable Petty • For MPs to want to dictate the way media practitioners dress and do their professional work seems to indicate that “there is a dearth of matters for them to discuss”, moans Henry Ruhiu. “Instead of tackling the many problems that the ordinary Kenyans face daily, they have resorted to petty things that don’t really concern them.” His contact is [email protected]